Left Menu

Raiffeisen Bank Faces Legal Setback Over Russian Investment Deal

Raiffeisen Bank International plans another appeal after a Russian court upheld a ruling ordering it to pay over 2 billion euros in damages related to a collapsed investment deal with Rasperia. Despite the financial setback, RBI is preparing a claim against Rasperia in Austria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:53 IST
Raiffeisen Bank Faces Legal Setback Over Russian Investment Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is preparing to mount another appeal following a Russian court's decision to uphold a previous ruling that mandates it pay over 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion) in damages for a failed investment venture. The verdict, difficult for a Western company in Russia, involves payment to Russian investment firm Rasperia.

The decision in St Petersburg left RBI's earlier appeal denied, prompting the bank to initiate a separate legal claim against Rasperia in Austria scheduled for the year's second quarter. Alongside battling legal seas, RBI maintains a significant financial presence in Russia, with 6 billion euros in operations.

The bank originally aimed to buy a stake in Strabag, navigating pressures from U.S. officials concerning Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska. Ultimately, the deal's collapse led to U.S. sanctions affecting Russian firms. Despite the legal and financial challenges, RBI remains confident it can reclaim Rasperia's assets in Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025