Visa Assurances Bolster Confidence for LA 2028 Olympics

The USOPC has been reassured by the White House regarding visa processes for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Despite earlier concerns over travel restrictions under the Trump administration, progress has been made to facilitate travel for athletes and attendees from around the world, though transgender participation remains unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 04:49 IST
Visa Assurances Bolster Confidence for LA 2028 Olympics
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has received 'significant reassurances' from the White House about visa processes for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. This follows reports that the Trump administration was considering extensive travel restrictions, which could have complicated the hosting of the global event.

USOPC Chair Gene Sykes, speaking to the press, conveyed confidence after discussions with legislators and key figures in President Donald Trump's administration. These reassurances are crucial as thousands of athletes, coaches, and spectators from around the world are expected to participate. Sykes emphasized the administration's commitment to a successful event for all stakeholders.

Unaddressed, however, was the issue of visas for transgender athletes. Trump's administration had issued an executive order excluding transgender women and girls from women's sports, conflicting with international sports norms. The International Olympic Committee has left the determination of transgender athlete participation to individual sports federations.

