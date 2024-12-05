Left Menu

Chivas Alchemy: Unveiling 'Chrysalis' - A Journey of Luxury and Creativity

Chivas Alchemy's 5th edition 'Chrysalis' weaved a multi-sensory journey through luxury and creativity in Hyderabad. Collaborating with Alchemists from various arts, it showcased transformational designs and art, culminating with the launch of Chivas Luxe Collective perfume, redefining contemporary luxury and tradition fusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:54 IST
Chivas Alchemy: Unveiling 'Chrysalis' - A Journey of Luxury and Creativity
  • Country:
  • India

The 5th edition of Chivas Alchemy, titled 'Chrysalis', was unveiled in Hyderabad, featuring a breathtaking display of luxury and creativity. This modern art and design spectacle, crafted by four renowned Alchemists, transformed traditional concepts into a masterpiece of contemporary artistry.

Jayanti Reddy, a Hyderabad-based artisan, led the transformative journey by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Her intricate designs, such as bidri craft inlays, showcased a harmonious fusion of cultural richness and innovation, providing a profound narrative of luxury.

As the centerpiece, Naga Chaitanya introduced the Chivas Luxe Collective perfume, embodying luxury's evolution into a dynamic experience. Co-curated by Sunil Sethi and Aashish N Soni, the event encapsulated Chivas' commitment to redefining luxury through imagination, with high-profile guests exploring new realms of creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024