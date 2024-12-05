Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Aquarium Trade: CMFRI's Breakthrough in Marine Breeding

CMFRI has successfully achieved captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fishes, Azure damsel and Ornate goby, enhancing India's aquarium trade. The breakthrough offers new avenues for sustainable production, conservation, and commercial opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in marine aquaculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:11 IST
Revolutionizing India's Aquarium Trade: CMFRI's Breakthrough in Marine Breeding
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's aquarium trade, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has achieved a notable milestone with the captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fish species—Azure damsel and Ornate goby.

The Azure damsel, known for its brilliant hues of blue and yellow, suffers from over-exploitation, placing it in the vulnerable category, the institute disclosed. Currently, each fish holds a market value of approximately Rs 350 in India and USD 15-25 internationally.

The Ornate goby, valued for its striking ornamental patterns and good tank behaviour, plays a crucial role in maintaining a pristine tank environment, with market prices ranging from Rs 250 domestically to USD 15-30 globally.

Developments at the Vizhinjam Regional Centre have led to standardized seed production technologies for these ornamental species, promising a sustainable aquaculture path while alleviating pressure on natural populations and preserving coral ecosystems.

This technological breakthrough is poised to be a lucrative opportunity for marine entrepreneurs, with feasibility studies indicating significant income potential from a medium-scale production unit, further stated by B Santhosh, Head of the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024