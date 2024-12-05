Revolutionizing India's Aquarium Trade: CMFRI's Breakthrough in Marine Breeding

In a significant advancement for India's aquarium trade, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has achieved a notable milestone with the captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fish species—Azure damsel and Ornate goby.

The Azure damsel, known for its brilliant hues of blue and yellow, suffers from over-exploitation, placing it in the vulnerable category, the institute disclosed. Currently, each fish holds a market value of approximately Rs 350 in India and USD 15-25 internationally.

The Ornate goby, valued for its striking ornamental patterns and good tank behaviour, plays a crucial role in maintaining a pristine tank environment, with market prices ranging from Rs 250 domestically to USD 15-30 globally.

Developments at the Vizhinjam Regional Centre have led to standardized seed production technologies for these ornamental species, promising a sustainable aquaculture path while alleviating pressure on natural populations and preserving coral ecosystems.

This technological breakthrough is poised to be a lucrative opportunity for marine entrepreneurs, with feasibility studies indicating significant income potential from a medium-scale production unit, further stated by B Santhosh, Head of the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)