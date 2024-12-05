Revolutionizing India's Aquarium Trade: CMFRI's Breakthrough in Marine Breeding
CMFRI has successfully achieved captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fishes, Azure damsel and Ornate goby, enhancing India's aquarium trade. The breakthrough offers new avenues for sustainable production, conservation, and commercial opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in marine aquaculture.
In a significant advancement for India's aquarium trade, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has achieved a notable milestone with the captive breeding of two high-value marine ornamental fish species—Azure damsel and Ornate goby.
The Azure damsel, known for its brilliant hues of blue and yellow, suffers from over-exploitation, placing it in the vulnerable category, the institute disclosed. Currently, each fish holds a market value of approximately Rs 350 in India and USD 15-25 internationally.
The Ornate goby, valued for its striking ornamental patterns and good tank behaviour, plays a crucial role in maintaining a pristine tank environment, with market prices ranging from Rs 250 domestically to USD 15-30 globally.
Developments at the Vizhinjam Regional Centre have led to standardized seed production technologies for these ornamental species, promising a sustainable aquaculture path while alleviating pressure on natural populations and preserving coral ecosystems.
This technological breakthrough is poised to be a lucrative opportunity for marine entrepreneurs, with feasibility studies indicating significant income potential from a medium-scale production unit, further stated by B Santhosh, Head of the Centre.
