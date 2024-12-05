Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra Unveil Innovative Kitchen in Pune

Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have joined forces to construct an advanced kitchen in Pune's Shivajinagar to combat classroom hunger. This development is part of the PM POSHAN scheme, improving the lives of underprivileged children by providing over 25,000 daily meals once operational in 2026.

The initiative is anticipated to boost school attendance and academic performance, alongside fostering local agricultural and economic growth. The new facility will adhere to top hygiene and safety standards and will act as Akshaya Patra's primary kitchen hub in Pune.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, key figures like Deutsche Bank India CEO Mr. Kaushik Shaparia and Akshaya Patra CEO Shridhar Venkat emphasized the importance of collaboration, commitment to addressing hunger, and creating educational opportunities. Their partnership has yielded over 8 crore meals to students, significantly impacting marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)