Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra Unveil Innovative Kitchen in Pune

Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation are building a state-of-the-art kitchen in Pune to fight classroom hunger. Through the PM POSHAN scheme, the facility aims to provide 25,000 daily meals to underprivileged students, improve school attendance, and support local economic development. Completion is expected by early 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:01 IST
Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have joined forces to construct an advanced kitchen in Pune's Shivajinagar to combat classroom hunger. This development is part of the PM POSHAN scheme, improving the lives of underprivileged children by providing over 25,000 daily meals once operational in 2026.

The initiative is anticipated to boost school attendance and academic performance, alongside fostering local agricultural and economic growth. The new facility will adhere to top hygiene and safety standards and will act as Akshaya Patra's primary kitchen hub in Pune.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, key figures like Deutsche Bank India CEO Mr. Kaushik Shaparia and Akshaya Patra CEO Shridhar Venkat emphasized the importance of collaboration, commitment to addressing hunger, and creating educational opportunities. Their partnership has yielded over 8 crore meals to students, significantly impacting marginalized communities.

