Tragedy Strikes at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Mother Dies, Son Hospitalized

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday night at the premiere of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in a local theatre. The chaos resulted in one woman losing her life and her son being critically injured due to asphyxiation amid a massive crowd gathered to see the actor.

According to a police statement, the theatre management failed to implement necessary security measures or provide separate access for the actor's entourage, leading to a disorderly scene. As actor Allu Arjun arrived with his security, the lack of crowd control led to fans pushing towards the entrance, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

The victims, identified as 35-year-old Revathi and her 13-year-old son Sreethej, were extracted from the crowd and administered CPR by on-duty police. Revathi was declared dead at a nearby hospital, while her son's condition remains critical. Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production company, expressed their deep sorrow and pledged support to the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)