Unveiling India's Timeless Treasures: Archaeology Update 2020-2024

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that no archaeological sites have been reported missing or destroyed between January 2020 and October 2024. This reassurance came from Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the concerns, Minister Shekhawat confirmed no sites were de-listed during this period. He highlighted the significant findings from excavations carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Vadakkupattu site in Kanchipuram, dating from the Middle Palaeolithic to the Early Medieval Period, and Adichanallur in Thoothukudi from the Megalithic Period.

The Vadakkupattu excavations unearthed Middle Paleolithic stone tools, Tamil Brahmi inscribed sherds, and other artifacts, while Adichanallur revealed over 160 urn and pit burials, alongside skeletal remains and grave goods including gold diadems and high-tin bronze objects, affirming India's rich archaeological heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)