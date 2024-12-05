YouTube's 2024: A Year of Weddings, Cricket, and Viral Hits

In a landmark report by YouTube, India's cultural dominance was front and center in 2024, showcasing a diverse array of top-trending videos that captivated audiences worldwide. The platform's annual roundup included the big, fat Indian wedding of Radhika-Anant Ambani as a key highlight, drawing over 6.5 billion views from fans keen to absorb every detail.

The International Cricket Council's Men's T20 World Cup and the IPL continued India's cricket craze, amassing 7 billion views and engaging fans in fervent discussions and analysis. Amidst the cricket fever, YouTube highlighted the significant role of creators like gaming sensation Ajju bhai, who maintained a massive online following with entertaining commentary and gameplay content.

Pop culture continued to reign on the platform with the viral success of the catchy 'moye moye' melody, Serbian artist sensation, and Diljit Dosanjh's explosive performances. As 2025 approaches, YouTube anticipates more innovative content shaping cultural narratives worldwide, redefining the scope of digital entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)