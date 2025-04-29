Left Menu

Astronaut Don Pettit: Defying Age with Space Adventures

Don Pettit, NASA's oldest full-time astronaut, returned from a seven-month mission at the International Space Station. Weightlessness made him feel decades younger. Despite facing challenges upon returning to Earth, Pettit is eager for more space adventures, using his time in orbit for astrophotography and physics experiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:13 IST
Astronaut Don Pettit: Defying Age with Space Adventures
astronaut

NASA's oldest full-time astronaut, Don Pettit, defied age during his latest mission to the International Space Station, declaring weightlessness made him feel decades younger.

Pettit marked his 70th birthday by returning from his seven-month space sojourn, experiencing the resurgence of Earth's gravity upon landing in Kazakhstan.

The astronaut utilized his time in orbit for astrophotography and conducting unique physics experiments, showcasing both his scientific enthusiasm and youthful spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025