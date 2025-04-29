Astronaut Don Pettit: Defying Age with Space Adventures

NASA's oldest full-time astronaut, Don Pettit, defied age during his latest mission to the International Space Station, declaring weightlessness made him feel decades younger.

Pettit marked his 70th birthday by returning from his seven-month space sojourn, experiencing the resurgence of Earth's gravity upon landing in Kazakhstan.

The astronaut utilized his time in orbit for astrophotography and conducting unique physics experiments, showcasing both his scientific enthusiasm and youthful spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)