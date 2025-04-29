Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Yemen Detention Center Hit in Deadly Airstrike

A deadly airstrike on a Yemeni detention center for African migrants reportedly conducted by U.S. forces resulted in 68 deaths. The incident is part of intensified airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthi group controlling northern Yemen. Concerns over civilian casualties prompt calls for accountability amid ongoing conflict.

Updated: 29-04-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airstrike devastated a Yemeni detention center for African migrants, killing 68 individuals, in an attack highlighting intensified military actions against the Houthis. The U.S. airstrike, which reportedly struck the Saada facility, has been one of the deadliest incidents in the region recently.

A Defense Department official, maintaining anonymity, confirmed that claims of civilian casualties are under serious investigation. While operational security prevents specific details from being disclosed, the strike underscores ongoing efforts in the Yemen conflict.

The Houthi-controlled media denounced the strike as a 'brutal crime,' calling for continued assaults on Red Sea shipping. Concerns about civilian deaths have prompted demands for accountability amid the complex socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

