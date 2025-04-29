Trump's Second Term: The Global Disruption

In his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has set the international stage ablaze with his 'America First' policies, stirring controversy and discord across the globe. From alienating NATO allies to hastily imposing tariffs, Trump's actions have left governments scrambling to reassess their ties with Washington.

Experts warn that Trump's enduring agenda, coupled with his unpredictable tactics, poses long-term challenges to the global order established after World War II. Concerns have arisen over democratic values under threat at home and abroad, with nations bracing for potential shifts in alliances and economic relations.

The White House maintains that Trump's bold moves, including challenging China and facilitating negotiations in Ukraine, aim to restore U.S. prominence on the global stage. Yet, as allies ponder adjusting their strategies, the international community faces uncertainty, contemplating a world where American leadership appears unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)