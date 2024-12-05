India's Journey: Bridging Bharatiyata and Modernity
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized India's blend of modern technology and traditional values at the Research Internship Programme launch. He highlighted the importance of robust social science research in maintaining India's civilizational ethos, especially with emerging technologies like AI reshaping job markets.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted India's unique ability to integrate modern technology with traditional values, emphasizing the nation's 'Bharatiyata' at an event on Thursday.
At the launch of the Research Internship Programme by the Indian Council for Social Science Research, Pradhan spoke about how India is a living ancient civilization that has adapted to modernity while retaining its core character.
He emphasized the crucial role of social science research in navigating technological disruptions like artificial intelligence, which is rapidly changing the job landscape, thus shaping a future that aligns with India's civilizational ethos.
