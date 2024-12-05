India's Journey: Bridging Bharatiyata and Modernity

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted India's unique ability to integrate modern technology with traditional values, emphasizing the nation's 'Bharatiyata' at an event on Thursday.

At the launch of the Research Internship Programme by the Indian Council for Social Science Research, Pradhan spoke about how India is a living ancient civilization that has adapted to modernity while retaining its core character.

He emphasized the crucial role of social science research in navigating technological disruptions like artificial intelligence, which is rapidly changing the job landscape, thus shaping a future that aligns with India's civilizational ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)