Left Menu

Allu Arjun announces Rs 25 lakh to kin of woman who died during 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 22:46 IST
Allu Arjun announces Rs 25 lakh to kin of woman who died during 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Allu Arjun on Friday announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the family of a woman who died due to asphyxiation at a theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' premiere show in Hyderabad.

In a video posted on X, the 42-year-old actor said he wants to assure the grieving family that they are not alone in this painful situation and he will meet the family personally.

A 35-year woman died and her son was hospitalised on Wednesday due to asphyxiation, as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's latest movie.

The incident took place when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre to have a glimpse of the star.

"Whatever we do, this loss can never be covered. From our side, we want to say that we are emotionally there for you. Whatever help you need, we are there for you, and on my behalf, I would like to donate an amount of 25 lakhs just as a goodwill gesture to secure their future and especially children. I'll be there for them if they need any kind of support, I will try to be there," he said in the video, expressing condolences.

A case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

He further said that he would bear the medical expenses of the boy, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Arjun said he came to know of the ''tragic incident'' only the following day and the whole movie team was upset.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," he said in a post.

He advised the public to be careful when they go to a cinema hall and return home safely after watching the movies.

Meanwhile, the eight-year-old boy remains in a critical condition, doctors at the hospital treating him said on Friday.

"(The) Child has persistent fever spikes necessitating higher antibiotics. Child has been started on NG (nasogastric tube) feeds which he is tolerating well with adequate urine output showing some glimpse of hope. However, the condition remains critical, and the patient is under intensive care and close monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him further," the hospital said in a statement.

Currently he is on mechanical ventilator requiring minimal settings and minimal ionotropic support, neurologically (GCS E3VTM4 ) improving with no clinical seizures, it added.

Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) told PTI that the police are collecting more evidence regarding the incident. A proposed press conference by the 'Pushpa 2' team today was cancelled, without citing any reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024