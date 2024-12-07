Left Menu

The Khan Trinity: Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Set Sights on a Joint Film Venture

Aamir Khan has hinted at the potential collaboration of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and himself for a future film. Discussions have been held, and the trio is eagerly anticipating the right storyline. This revelation was made during the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:15 IST
The Khan Trinity: Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Set Sights on a Joint Film Venture
SRK (Photo/PoojaDadlani) Aamir Khan (Photo/ANI) Salman Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Aamir Khan, recently honored at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, has sparked excitement among fans by discussing the possibility of teaming up with fellow Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for a new film venture. Upon being questioned about this potential collaboration, Khan revealed that around six months ago, he initiated a conversation with Shah Rukh and Salman about working together on a project.

"About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman, and I were together, and we did speak about this," Aamir Khan stated. "I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together." Salman and Shah Rukh reportedly agreed, expressing their desire to collaborate, albeit waiting for the 'right script.'

The Red Sea Film Festival, stretching from December 5 to 14, serves as a platform to celebrate global cinema, attracting numerous filmmakers and actors worldwide. Alongside Aamir Khan, Bollywood luminary Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hollywood stars such as Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Spike Lee also graced the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024