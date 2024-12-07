The Khan Trinity: Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Set Sights on a Joint Film Venture

Aamir Khan, recently honored at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, has sparked excitement among fans by discussing the possibility of teaming up with fellow Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for a new film venture. Upon being questioned about this potential collaboration, Khan revealed that around six months ago, he initiated a conversation with Shah Rukh and Salman about working together on a project.

"About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman, and I were together, and we did speak about this," Aamir Khan stated. "I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together." Salman and Shah Rukh reportedly agreed, expressing their desire to collaborate, albeit waiting for the 'right script.'

The Red Sea Film Festival, stretching from December 5 to 14, serves as a platform to celebrate global cinema, attracting numerous filmmakers and actors worldwide. Alongside Aamir Khan, Bollywood luminary Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hollywood stars such as Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Spike Lee also graced the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)