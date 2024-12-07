Delhi HC Prods Makers for OTT Accessibility

The Delhi High Court has called upon film producers and Amazon Prime Video to respond to a plea from visually impaired advocates, Akshat Baldwa and Rahul Bajaj, demanding accessibility enhancements for the films 'Stree 2' and 'Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has issued a notice to the producers, the OTT platform, and the Central government, expressing optimism for a resolution ahead of the December 19 hearing. The petitioners had previously urged producers and Amazon for an accessible release but are yet unsatisfied.

Bajaj emphasized that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act mandates the government to ensure electronic media content accessibility. He argued the need for modifications to promote equal rights for persons with disabilities. The petition noted critical features like audio descriptions and captions as necessary for equitable cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)