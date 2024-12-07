Left Menu

Delhi HC Prods Makers for OTT Accessibility

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to filmmakers and Amazon concerning a plea by visually impaired individuals demanding accessibility features for two films on the OTT platform. The court anticipates the involved parties to resolve the issue before the next hearing in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:54 IST
Delhi HC Prods Makers for OTT Accessibility
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called upon film producers and Amazon Prime Video to respond to a plea from visually impaired advocates, Akshat Baldwa and Rahul Bajaj, demanding accessibility enhancements for the films 'Stree 2' and 'Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has issued a notice to the producers, the OTT platform, and the Central government, expressing optimism for a resolution ahead of the December 19 hearing. The petitioners had previously urged producers and Amazon for an accessible release but are yet unsatisfied.

Bajaj emphasized that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act mandates the government to ensure electronic media content accessibility. He argued the need for modifications to promote equal rights for persons with disabilities. The petition noted critical features like audio descriptions and captions as necessary for equitable cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024