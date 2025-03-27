Left Menu

BIS Raids Uncover Uncertified Products at Amazon and Flipkart Warehouses

The Bureau of Indian Standards raided Amazon and Flipkart warehouses, confiscating uncertified products. Over 3,500 electrical items valued at Rs 70 lakh were seized from Amazon, while 590 pairs of footwear were taken from Flipkart. These actions are part of a larger initiative to uphold quality standards across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) launched a sweeping crackdown on unlicensed products at Amazon and Flipkart storage facilities on Thursday. Thousands of items lacking proper quality certifications were confiscated in raids aimed at solidifying consumer safety and product integrity.

A significant operation took place on March 19, when BIS officials raided an Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd warehouse in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area. They seized over 3,500 electrical items, such as geysers and food mixers, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh.

A separate but similarly impactful raid at Instakart Services, a Flipkart subsidiary, resulted in the confiscation of 590 pairs of sports footwear without necessary manufacturing marks, worth about Rs 6 lakh. The BIS has undertaken a broader mission to enforce quality standards nationwide, conducting raids in various cities including Delhi and Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

