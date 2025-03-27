BIS Raids Uncover Uncertified Products at Amazon and Flipkart Warehouses

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) launched a sweeping crackdown on unlicensed products at Amazon and Flipkart storage facilities on Thursday. Thousands of items lacking proper quality certifications were confiscated in raids aimed at solidifying consumer safety and product integrity.

A significant operation took place on March 19, when BIS officials raided an Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd warehouse in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area. They seized over 3,500 electrical items, such as geysers and food mixers, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh.

A separate but similarly impactful raid at Instakart Services, a Flipkart subsidiary, resulted in the confiscation of 590 pairs of sports footwear without necessary manufacturing marks, worth about Rs 6 lakh. The BIS has undertaken a broader mission to enforce quality standards nationwide, conducting raids in various cities including Delhi and Lucknow.

