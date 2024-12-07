Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple's Record Sale of Offerings Amidst Pilgrim Surge

In just 20 days since opening for the pilgrimage season, Sabarimala Temple saw record sales of 'Aravana' and 'Appam', major offerings. Total sales from November 16 to December 5 hit Rs 60.54 crore, up from Rs 42.20 crore last year. The products are available through several counters and postal delivery services for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:28 IST
Sabarimala Temple's Record Sale of Offerings Amidst Pilgrim Surge
  • Country:
  • India

In Pathanamthitta, Kerala, the Sabarimala Temple has reached unprecedented sales figures in just 20 days since the pilgrimage season began. The Travancore Devaswom Board stated that revenues from sales of 'Aravana' and 'Appam', the temple's main offerings, soared to Rs 60.54 crore from November 16 to December 5.

Compared to Rs 42.20 crore collected during the same period last year, this marks a substantial increase. 'Aravana' alone accounted for Rs 54.37 crore, with 'Appam' bringing in Rs 6.17 crore. The Board has set up 10 counters near the 'Azhi' and eight near the Malikappuram Temple to facilitate the sales.

The temple also offers a postal delivery service for these items, enhancing accessibility for devotees. Concurrently, the pilgrimage season continues to attract millions, with nearly 50,000 devotees visiting by 1 PM on a single Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024