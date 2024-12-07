Sabarimala Temple's Record Sale of Offerings Amidst Pilgrim Surge

In Pathanamthitta, Kerala, the Sabarimala Temple has reached unprecedented sales figures in just 20 days since the pilgrimage season began. The Travancore Devaswom Board stated that revenues from sales of 'Aravana' and 'Appam', the temple's main offerings, soared to Rs 60.54 crore from November 16 to December 5.

Compared to Rs 42.20 crore collected during the same period last year, this marks a substantial increase. 'Aravana' alone accounted for Rs 54.37 crore, with 'Appam' bringing in Rs 6.17 crore. The Board has set up 10 counters near the 'Azhi' and eight near the Malikappuram Temple to facilitate the sales.

The temple also offers a postal delivery service for these items, enhancing accessibility for devotees. Concurrently, the pilgrimage season continues to attract millions, with nearly 50,000 devotees visiting by 1 PM on a single Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)