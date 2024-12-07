Left Menu

Crackdown on Bird Poaching: Elderly Man Arrested Near Chilika Lake

Odisha Forest Department arrested an elderly man for allegedly poaching migratory birds near Chilika Lake. Officials seized bird carcasses and poison-laced flower stigmas. This incident follows a similar one two weeks earlier. To combat this, intensified patrolling and drone surveillance are being employed to prevent further poaching.

Berhampur | Updated: 07-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was arrested for allegedly killing migratory birds near Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khurda district, according to the Forest Department officials.

Authorities seized the carcasses of two migratory birds, including northern pintail and white-breasted water hen, from the accused, identified as 75-year-old Arjuna Ghadei of Balinashi.

In efforts to curb poaching, round-the-clock patrolling and drone surveillance have been intensified in Chilika Lake, where thousands of migratory birds arrive each winter from Northern Eurasia and beyond.

