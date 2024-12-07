Crackdown on Bird Poaching: Elderly Man Arrested Near Chilika Lake

An elderly man was arrested for allegedly killing migratory birds near Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khurda district, according to the Forest Department officials.

Authorities seized the carcasses of two migratory birds, including northern pintail and white-breasted water hen, from the accused, identified as 75-year-old Arjuna Ghadei of Balinashi.

In efforts to curb poaching, round-the-clock patrolling and drone surveillance have been intensified in Chilika Lake, where thousands of migratory birds arrive each winter from Northern Eurasia and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)