Left Menu

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Explode on Cinematic Screens in 2026

Actor Shweta Tripathi hints at an 'explosive' film adaptation of the popular series Mirzapur, tackling societal issues with an unfiltered tone. Scheduled for release in 2026, the movie will bring back beloved characters and delve into themes of crime, power, and human struggles, as crafted by co-writer Puneet Krishna and director Gurmeet Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:21 IST
Mirzapur: The Film Set to Explode on Cinematic Screens in 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Shweta Tripathi, a key player in the Mirzapur universe, has offered intriguing insights into the upcoming film adaptation set for release in 2026. Promising an 'explosive' take, the film is ready to tackle societal issues like crime and violence with remarkable candor."

The film, a continuation of the immensely popular series, will bring back fan-favorites Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi, despite the latter's death in the series' second season. Helmed by Excel Entertainment, with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani spearheading the production, the cinematic adaptation is penned by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

Tripathi, who portrays Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu, shared that the show's raw, realistic portrayal of power and crime has resonated powerfully with audiences, provoking them to confront uncomfortable societal realities. Her commitment to meaningful storytelling continues with her advocacy for issues like climate change, urging people to re-evaluate their impact on nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024