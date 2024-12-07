Mirzapur: The Film Set to Explode on Cinematic Screens in 2026

Shweta Tripathi, a key player in the Mirzapur universe, has offered intriguing insights into the upcoming film adaptation set for release in 2026. Promising an 'explosive' take, the film is ready to tackle societal issues like crime and violence with remarkable candor."

The film, a continuation of the immensely popular series, will bring back fan-favorites Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi, despite the latter's death in the series' second season. Helmed by Excel Entertainment, with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani spearheading the production, the cinematic adaptation is penned by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

Tripathi, who portrays Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu, shared that the show's raw, realistic portrayal of power and crime has resonated powerfully with audiences, provoking them to confront uncomfortable societal realities. Her commitment to meaningful storytelling continues with her advocacy for issues like climate change, urging people to re-evaluate their impact on nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)