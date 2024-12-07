Latur District's Remarkable Contribution to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

The Latur district administration achieved a commendable feat by raising Rs 1.12 crore for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), significantly surpassing their target of Rs 41 lakh. This accomplishment was acknowledged by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan in a ceremony on Saturday.

The AFFDF aids veterans, widows, and their dependents through grants for penury, children's education, funerals, medical expenses, and support for orphans or disabled children. The fund is closely tied to the Armed Forces Flag Day observed on December 7 each year.

Governor Radhakrishnan extended congratulations to Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, who also serves as the District Soldiers Welfare Board chairperson, along with District Soldiers Welfare Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sharad Pandhare (retired) for their noteworthy efforts.

