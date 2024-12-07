Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds Nagaland's Cultural Heritage at Hornbill Festival

During an official visit to Nagaland, Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya expressed deep admiration for the state's cultural heritage, praising its natural beauty and the pride with which its people uphold their traditions.

Mandaviya, attending the 25th Hornbill Festival, emphasized the significant role Nagaland plays as a custodian of ancient traditions while contributing to India's progress and inclusivity.

He attributed India's rise as a global sports contender to strategic initiatives like the Khelo India Program, highlighting the importance of inclusivity, especially in women's sports, through the ASMITA Khelo India Women's League.

(With inputs from agencies.)