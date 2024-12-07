Left Menu

Indian Priest George Jacob Koovakad Elevated to Cardinal

In a significant ceremony held at St Peter’s Basilica, Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad has been elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis, enhancing India's representation in the Vatican. The appointment has been warmly received across India, with celebrations and diplomatic visits marking the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:00 IST
George Jacob Koovakad
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event at the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Indian priest, George Jacob Koovakad, was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis. The grand ceremony, conducted in the iconic St Peter's Basilica, was attended by dignitaries and clergy from around the world, witnessing the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

George Koovakad's elevation marks the sixth Indian cardinal, strengthening India's representation in the Vatican. The ceremony included a procession with 21 cardinal-designate to the altar, followed by Pope Francis addressing the congregation and bestowing the ceremonious cap, ring, and accompanying certificate to each cardinal, which was received with heartfelt prayers.

The event was celebrated with great pride in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing their happiness. A delegation including church leaders and former ministers marked the occasion, highlighting Koovakad's commendable service to the Church and the recognition it brings to the Indian Christian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

