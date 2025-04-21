Vatican Ceremony Postponed Following Pope's Passing

The Vatican announced the suspension of a planned ceremony for canonizing the first millennial saint due to the death of Pope Francis.

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who passed away from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was set to be canonized on April 27 in a ceremony at St. Peter's Square.

This significant event marking the sainthood of the young Italian has been postponed, with new dates to be confirmed later.

(With inputs from agencies.)