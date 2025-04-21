Left Menu

Vatican Ceremony Postponed Following Pope's Passing

The Vatican postponed a planned ceremony to canonize Carlo Acutis following the death of Pope Francis. Acutis, an Italian teenager who died in 2006, was slated to become the first millennial saint. The event, initially scheduled for April 27 at St. Peter's Square, will be rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican announced the suspension of a planned ceremony for canonizing the first millennial saint due to the death of Pope Francis.

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who passed away from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was set to be canonized on April 27 in a ceremony at St. Peter's Square.

This significant event marking the sainthood of the young Italian has been postponed, with new dates to be confirmed later.

