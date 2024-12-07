AP Dhillon's Soulful Concert with Bollywood Flair in Mumbai

On Saturday night, Mumbai played host to a soulful performance by Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon, with Bollywood's own Malaika Arora adding a dash of glam to the event. The concert became the talk of the town as videos and pictures of the duo's lively onstage chemistry went viral. Fans were particularly thrilled by the moments when Malaika grooved alongside Dhillon, culminating in a heartfelt embrace that left the audience euphoric.

The event boasted additional performances from singers like Nikita Gandhi and Wahzir In The Hood, enhancing the vibrant lineup. Continuing his highly anticipated India tour, AP Dhillon is set to perform next in New Delhi on December 14, with the tour wrapping up in Chandigarh on December 21.

AP Dhillon first announced his India tour in September, expressing his eagerness to return to the place where his remarkable journey began. Through an Instagram post, he shared his excitement: "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. The fans have been instrumental in shaping my career, and India will always be home." His team emphasized Dhillon's anticipation to relive the unique connection with his Indian fans and perform his acclaimed 'The Brownprint' live. This tour marks his second in India since his debut in 2021.

