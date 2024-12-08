Indian Pride: George Jacob Koovakad Elevated to Cardinal

Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad has been elevated to the high rank of Cardinal in the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis, marking a significant moment of pride for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy on this occasion, stating that Koovakad has devoted his life to serving humanity.

The grand consistory ceremony was held at Vatican City's iconic St Peter's Basilica, where Pope Francis inducted 21 new cardinals from various countries, including 51-year-old Koovakad. The event was attended by dignitaries and clergy from around the world.

This elevation brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening India's representation at the Vatican. Koovakad's induction reflects his commitment as a follower of Jesus Christ, a sentiment echoed by Modi's congratulatory message.

(With inputs from agencies.)