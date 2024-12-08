Left Menu

Nita Ambani Honored for Elevating India's Global Image at IBLA 2024

Nita Ambani received the 'Outstanding Contribution to Brand India' award at the CNBC TV18 India Business Leadership Awards 2024. Acknowledged for her leadership across diverse sectors, Ambani has markedly enhanced India's global identity. Her work in education, culture, sports, and philanthropy has advanced India's stature on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:59 IST
Nita Ambani Honored for Elevating India's Global Image at IBLA 2024
Nita Ambani (Photo/Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nita Ambani, renowned for her visionary leadership, was awarded the 'Outstanding Contribution to Brand India' title at the CNBC TV18 India Business Leadership Awards 2024. This accolade acknowledges her pivotal role in enhancing India's global identity.

Ambani's contributions span education, culture, sports, and philanthropy, making her an exemplary recipient of this honor. As the founder of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, she has successfully positioned India's cultural heritage on the global map.

In her acceptance speech, Ambani reflected on her journey rooted in Gandhian values, emphasizing the importance of innovation. She dedicated the award to Indian women, underlining their potential in transforming the nation's growth story. Her commitment was further evidenced by initiatives showcasing India's culture at international events and plans for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024