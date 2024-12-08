Hayley Erbert's Emotional Return to the Stage a Year After Near-Death Experience

Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, returned to the MGM National Harbour stage in Maryland, where she faced a life-threatening ordeal last year. According to E! News, the 'Dancing With the Stars' performer toured with Hough on the 'Dance for the Holidays' tour, revisiting the site of her emergency skull surgery after a cranial hematoma during a 2023 performance.

In an emotional video on Instagram, Derek reflected on the evening, stating, "Tonight is incredibly special, standing here one year later." Joined by Hayley and other dancers, they aimed to rewrite the narrative of the stage from a place of trauma to one of beauty. On December 6, 2023, Hayley performed with Derek at the same venue during his Symphony of Dance tour when she was rushed to the hospital, diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel.

Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy, followed by the insertion of an implant. During the November 24 performance, Dr. Jeffrey Mai, the Washington, D.C.-based doctor who saved her life, was invited onstage, receiving a heartfelt hug from Hayley. Derek expressed his gratitude, saying, "He was there in our darkest hour, bringing comfort and love. Ladies and gentlemen, please give a round of applause for Dr. Mai." In the Instagram post, Derek and Hayley reflected on their journey from fear to triumph.

They wrote, "Returning to the same stage, a year later, we transformed it from fear to beauty." In April, Hayley resumed performing with Derek after recovering from her ordeal. Her triumphant return to 'Dancing with the Stars' in October was met with admiration, as Derek acknowledged her resilience and strength. "I am in awe every day," he noted.

The couple concluded that life is fragile and love is paramount, echoing their strengthened bond. This poignant event emphasized the power of love, resilience, and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)