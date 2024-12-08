Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles Over Hussain Sagar Lake

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force delivered a spectacular performance over Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday. Their intricate manoeuvres left the audience in awe, part of the 'Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu' celebrations, marking one year of Congress governance in Telangana.

The stunning aerial show, featuring nine aircraft, drew enthusiastic responses from spectators, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who watched alongside other dignitaries and the public. The team exhibited breathtaking moves like loops, rolls, and inverted flying above the picturesque lake.

Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, leading the team, relayed a heartfelt message from the sky, expressing gratitude to the audience in Hyderabad. The air show was a highlight of the various events organized for the anniversary of the Congress government in the state.

