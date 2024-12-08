Left Menu

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles Over Hussain Sagar Lake

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force captivated audiences in Hyderabad with a jaw-dropping performance over Hussain Sagar Lake. The display, part of the 'Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu' celebrations, included nine aircraft executing complex manoeuvres to the delight of onlookers, including Telangana's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:06 IST
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles Over Hussain Sagar Lake
  • Country:
  • India

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force delivered a spectacular performance over Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday. Their intricate manoeuvres left the audience in awe, part of the 'Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu' celebrations, marking one year of Congress governance in Telangana.

The stunning aerial show, featuring nine aircraft, drew enthusiastic responses from spectators, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who watched alongside other dignitaries and the public. The team exhibited breathtaking moves like loops, rolls, and inverted flying above the picturesque lake.

Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, leading the team, relayed a heartfelt message from the sky, expressing gratitude to the audience in Hyderabad. The air show was a highlight of the various events organized for the anniversary of the Congress government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024