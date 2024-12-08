Towards 'Viksit Bharat': A Mission Inspired by the Gita
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that 'Viksit Bharat' is a target for 2047, inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. He outlined a 'Panchamrit' model for governance and warned of internal and external threats to India's progress. Dhankhar stressed the importance of national interest, integrity, and selfless dedication.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared 'Viksit Bharat' more than a dream—it's a target for 2047, achievable through citizens' collective efforts and guidance from the Bhagavad Gita. Dhankhar warned against elements aiming to damage India's progress.
Dhankhar shared a 'Panchamrit' governance model inspired by Gita teachings during the International Gita Festival. He emphasized five guiding principles: constructive dialogue, personal integrity, selfless dedication, compassion, and mutual respect.
Highlighting India's economic rise, Dhankhar cautioned against threats, urging citizens to prioritize national interest. He also noted India's achievements like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for pandemic relief, dismissing negative interpretations of its reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Governance: Goa Online Brings Services to Your Doorstep
BJP's Resounding Victory in Assam Bypolls: A Testament to Good Governance
PM Modi lauds NDA's victory in Maharashtra as win for development, good governance; says 'united we will soar even higher'.
Development, good governance, true social justice won in Maharashtra; lies, deceit badly lost: PM Modi in address at BJP headquarters.
Triumphant Governance: Modi's Leadership Secures Wins in Maharashtra and Assam