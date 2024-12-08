Towards 'Viksit Bharat': A Mission Inspired by the Gita

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared 'Viksit Bharat' more than a dream—it's a target for 2047, achievable through citizens' collective efforts and guidance from the Bhagavad Gita. Dhankhar warned against elements aiming to damage India's progress.

Dhankhar shared a 'Panchamrit' governance model inspired by Gita teachings during the International Gita Festival. He emphasized five guiding principles: constructive dialogue, personal integrity, selfless dedication, compassion, and mutual respect.

Highlighting India's economic rise, Dhankhar cautioned against threats, urging citizens to prioritize national interest. He also noted India's achievements like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for pandemic relief, dismissing negative interpretations of its reach.

