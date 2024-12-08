Left Menu

Towards 'Viksit Bharat': A Mission Inspired by the Gita

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that 'Viksit Bharat' is a target for 2047, inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. He outlined a 'Panchamrit' model for governance and warned of internal and external threats to India's progress. Dhankhar stressed the importance of national interest, integrity, and selfless dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:18 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared 'Viksit Bharat' more than a dream—it's a target for 2047, achievable through citizens' collective efforts and guidance from the Bhagavad Gita. Dhankhar warned against elements aiming to damage India's progress.

Dhankhar shared a 'Panchamrit' governance model inspired by Gita teachings during the International Gita Festival. He emphasized five guiding principles: constructive dialogue, personal integrity, selfless dedication, compassion, and mutual respect.

Highlighting India's economic rise, Dhankhar cautioned against threats, urging citizens to prioritize national interest. He also noted India's achievements like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for pandemic relief, dismissing negative interpretations of its reach.

