Olivia Wilde Advocates For More Women Behind the Camera in Film Industry
Director and actress Olivia Wilde reflects on her career and advocates for more opportunities for women in film. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, she emphasized the importance of challenging artistic norms without prioritizing acceptability, while urging for a shift in the industry to support women's voices in filmmaking.
- Country:
- United States
Olivia Wilde, known for her roles in 'Tron: Legacy' and 'Cowboys & Aliens,' recently shared insights into her career choices and aspirations at the Red Sea Film Festival. Wilde reflected on the necessity of embracing ambition and authenticity in the arts, cautioning against equating artistic worth with widespread acceptance.
With two decades of acting and directorial successes like 'Booksmart' and 'Don't Worry Darling,' Wilde is set to direct new ventures such as 'Avengelyne' and the comedy 'Naughty.' She emphasized her attraction to risky roles, underscoring a need to keep work challenging and lauded the importance of not seeking universal approval in the industry.
Advocating for women in film, Wilde argued for more opportunities and a paradigm shift to accommodate new female voices, highlighting that movies directed by women do not necessarily generate less revenue. Wilde called for dispelling the notion that women must apologize for existing within the industry and advocated for genuine expression over mere acceptability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shine at Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Aamir Khan reflects on 30 years in cinema as he receives prestigious honour at Red Sea Film Festival
Ranbir Kapoor Joins Red Sea Film Festival's Star-Studded Conversation Series
Deregulation: A Catalyst for Gender Equality in Economic Survey 2024-25