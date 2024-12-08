Left Menu

Restoration of Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' Set to Begin

The Archaeological Survey of India is set to initiate repair work on the 'Ratna Bhandar' of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, starting December 16. The decision follows a ground-penetrating radar survey and awaits approval from the temple's Niti sub-committee. The state aims to finish inventory checks by January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is poised to commence repair work on the 'Ratna Bhandar', the treasury of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, with operations likely to start on December 16, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The ASI has submitted a request for approval from the temple's Niti sub-committee for the proposed repairs, as confirmed by ASI Superintendent D B Garnaik. "Once we secure a designated time slot, we will initiate the repairs, most likely from December 16," he stated.

A ground-penetrating radar (GPR-GPS) survey conducted by the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute informed the decision to proceed, with findings submitted to the ASI last month. Approvals from temple management will be considered before proceeding. Discussions regarding the repair will occur during the 'Chhatisa Nijoga', a conference of temple servitors, scheduled for December 10, explained Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

