Peaceful Protests Erupt in Thane District Against Bangladesh Attacks

Amid police security, demonstrations were held in Thane district and Navi Mumbai to protest attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. Organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the events included silent and aakrosh morchas, drawing hundreds of participants and remaining peaceful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests unfolded across Thane district and Navi Mumbai on Sunday, with heightened police presence ensuring peace. The demonstrations, organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, opposed a series of attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

In Thane city, hundreds participated in a silent morcha, wielding banners and placards as they marched through the streets. The day remained calm, with no incidents reported during the protests.

Bhayandar's main road hosted an aakrosh morcha, seeing enthusiastic participation from local citizens. Badlapur city witnessed a human chain demonstration, bolstered by local BJP leaders. Similar events took place in Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai.

