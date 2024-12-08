Peaceful Protests Erupt in Thane District Against Bangladesh Attacks

Protests unfolded across Thane district and Navi Mumbai on Sunday, with heightened police presence ensuring peace. The demonstrations, organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, opposed a series of attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

In Thane city, hundreds participated in a silent morcha, wielding banners and placards as they marched through the streets. The day remained calm, with no incidents reported during the protests.

Bhayandar's main road hosted an aakrosh morcha, seeing enthusiastic participation from local citizens. Badlapur city witnessed a human chain demonstration, bolstered by local BJP leaders. Similar events took place in Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)