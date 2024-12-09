Maharashtra's Bid to Make Lonar Lake a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Maharashtra government is actively working towards making Lonar Lake a UNESCO World Heritage Site, officials announced. A proposal highlighting the lake's geological uniqueness and cultural significance is being prepared for submission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Nidhi Pandey, the Amravati Divisional Commissioner, indicated that a crucial meeting was held with various departmental officials to discuss the ongoing proposal. The unusual mix of geological and historical facets at Lonar Lake, including its formation by a meteor impact and several ancient temples, makes it a deserving candidate for global recognition, stated Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil.

Significant efforts are underway to gather comprehensive data on the lake's biodiversity and cultural elements, as well as to address the site's infrastructure challenges. Local activists and officials stress the need for improved tourist facilities and conservation measures to preserve this natural and cultural marvel for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)