La Scala and Netflix Make Waves in the Entertainment World

Milan's renowned La Scala opera house has begun its new season with a contemporary adaptation of Verdi's drama, highlighting the ongoing tragedies of global conflicts. Originally set in the 18th century, the opera explores the ill-fated romance of Don Alvaro and Leonora amidst wartime turmoil.

In other news, rapper Jay-Z is confronting serious legal allegations following a lawsuit filed in federal court, accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 party. The rapper has forcefully denied the accusations, labeling them as a 'blackmail attempt'. His legal team has yet to provide a comment.

Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix has premiered the inaugural TV adaptation of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' at the Havana film festival, drawing fans despite Cuba's restrictions on Netflix access. The beloved Latin American novel makes its anticipated small screen debut with a 16-episode series.

(With inputs from agencies.)