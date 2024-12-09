Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Epic Journey as Lord Ram in 'Ramayana'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his upcoming role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part 'Ramayana'. The film, an epic retelling of India's greatest story, is set for release during Diwali in 2026 and 2027. Ranbir expressed his excitement and gratitude for being part of such a significant project.

Updated: 09-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:50 IST
Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor has finally shared insights on his role as Lord Ram in the much-anticipated two-part film 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Kapoor expressed his excitement about participating in this epic retelling, describing it as a 'dream'.

'Ramayana', slated for release during the Diwali festivals of 2026 and 2027, is produced by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios. Reports hint at Ranbir and Sai Pallavi portraying the revered couple Ram and Sita, while Yash of 'KGF' fame might assume the role of Ravan, though official confirmation is pending.

During an appearance at the Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Kapoor revealed that he has wrapped up filming for the first segment and will soon start the second. Emphasizing its vast scale and multicultural crew, he described this project as an opportunity to introduce the ancient story to a new generation with modern technology.

