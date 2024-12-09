Lt Gen Tiny Dhillon Wins Best Non-Fiction for 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye'

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh 'Tiny' Dhillon (Retd.) was awarded the Crossword Books Award for Best Non-Fiction Book in the Popular Choice Category for his debut work, 'KITNE GHAZI AAYE KITNE GHAZI GAYE.' The ceremony took place at The Lalit Mumbai on December 8, 2024, with Bachi Karkaria presenting the award.

'KITNE GHAZI AAYE KITNE GHAZI GAYE' is Lt Gen Dhillon's personal account that traverses through tough life challenges from the age of three to his command over the Chinar Corps in Kashmir. The memoir provides an evocative narrative on significant historical events, such as the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Pulwama attack, the Balakot airstrikes, and the abrogation of Article 370, analyzing their socio-political and economic impacts.

Lt Gen Dhillon has served an illustrious career in the Indian Army since his commission in December 1983, spanning 35 years in various capacities. His tenure includes roles like Sector Commander of the Rashtriya Rifles and Brigadier General Staff of the 15 Corps. A graduate of top defense colleges, he has held pivotal positions at Army Headquarters and instructional assignments globally. Upon his appointment, he extended greetings to the people of Kashmir and the Chinar Corps fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)