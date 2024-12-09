Left Menu

The Master of Quirks: Celebrating Raj Kapoor's Cinematic Legacy

Raj Kapoor, known as the original showman of Hindi cinema, was a filmmaker with unique quirks and an unwavering commitment to his craft. His colleague Rahul Rawail shares insights into Kapoor's love for cinema, his perfectionist attitude towards filmmaking, and his eccentric approach to food, ahead of Kapoor's centenary celebration.

Updated: 09-12-2024 13:01 IST
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor, celebrated as the original showman of Hindi cinema, is remembered for his unique quirks and unwavering dedication to his craft. According to his protégé Rahul Rawail, Kapoor's heart always followed cinema, and he approached filmmaking with perfectionist zeal, insisting on authenticity and creativity in every aspect.

Born in a newly independent India, Kapoor founded R K Studios in 1948 at just 24 years old, giving the world classics like 'Awara', 'Mera Naam Joker', and 'Bobby'. Rawail, speaking on the cusp of Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, describes how Kapoor's films mirrored the concerns of a young nation, while his eccentric personality shaped his storytelling methods and interactions on set.

From insisting on real champagne during shoots to creating improvised snacks with jalebi and butter, Kapoor's enthusiasm was as endearing as it was inspiring. His influence stretched beyond cinematic boundaries, captivating global audiences and paving the way for Indian films on the international stage.

