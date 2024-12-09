Left Menu

Sonu Sood Steps into Direction with Cyber Thriller 'Fateh'

Actor Sonu Sood makes his directorial debut with 'Fateh', a film addressing the threat of cybercrime. The movie, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, is inspired by real-life incidents. It promises high-octane action as an ex-special ops operative investigates a cybercrime syndicate.

Sonu Sood is entering the world of direction with his upcoming film, ‘Fateh’, which tackles the pressing issue of cybercrime. The movie not only marks his directorial debut but also highlights the often overlooked dangers lurking in the digital realm.

Scheduled to release on January 10, 2025, 'Fateh' features a star-studded cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. The thriller follows an ex-special ops operative's quest to dismantle a cybercrime syndicate after a woman becomes entangled in a nefarious scam.

Sood, who also penned the film, expressed hope that audiences will embrace this project as much as his previous works. The film, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, promises innovative action sequences and is inspired by real cybercrime incidents.

