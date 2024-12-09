Left Menu

Telangana Thalli Unveiled: Cultural Heritage Reinvented

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled a redesigned 'Telangana Thalli' portrait, symbolizing the state's cultural ethos and motherhood. Criticizing past governments for not officially announcing it, Reddy emphasized a consultative approach involving activists and artists in the design process. The state will annually celebrate December 9 to honor Telangana's formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:02 IST
Telangana Thalli Unveiled: Cultural Heritage Reinvented
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at rekindling Telangana's cultural heritage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed the newly designed 'Telangana Thalli' portrait, symbolizing the state's unique ethos and reverence for motherhood.

Reddy criticized the previous BRS regime for failing to officially announce the portrait over the past decade. Highlighting his administration's inclusive approach, Reddy noted consultations with Telangana activists, poets, and artists to finalize the image capturing the state's vibrant culture and traditions.

Announcing plans to celebrate December 9 as a symbolic day of 'Telangana Thalli's emergence, he invited all political parties to the installation ceremony, urging them to set aside differences for the event. Top dignitaries like Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao have been invited to partake in this historical occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024