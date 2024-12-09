Telangana Thalli Unveiled: Cultural Heritage Reinvented

In a move aimed at rekindling Telangana's cultural heritage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed the newly designed 'Telangana Thalli' portrait, symbolizing the state's unique ethos and reverence for motherhood.

Reddy criticized the previous BRS regime for failing to officially announce the portrait over the past decade. Highlighting his administration's inclusive approach, Reddy noted consultations with Telangana activists, poets, and artists to finalize the image capturing the state's vibrant culture and traditions.

Announcing plans to celebrate December 9 as a symbolic day of 'Telangana Thalli's emergence, he invited all political parties to the installation ceremony, urging them to set aside differences for the event. Top dignitaries like Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao have been invited to partake in this historical occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)