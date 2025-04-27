Pakistan Charts New Course in Crypto Revolution

In a landmark development for Pakistan's fintech sector, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and World Liberty Financial (WLF) have signed pivotal agreements designed to enhance investment and drive innovation within the crypto industry.

The signing ceremony, held on Saturday, featured notable attendees including Pakistan's Minister for Information Ata Tarar, PCC CEO Bilal Bin Saeed, and WLF co-chair Zack Vetkoff, among other officials and dignitaries.

The agreements signal a collaborative effort between Pakistan and the U.S. to advance the nation's digital economy, encouraging international investments and fostering innovations in blockchain technology and decentralized finance. Strategic discussions with key government figures, including the prime minister and military and defense leaders, highlight Pakistan's ambition to lead in the global digital finance revolution.

