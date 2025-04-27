Press and Power: A Sombre Evening at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Association held its annual dinner without a president or comedian, emphasizing journalistic integrity amid ongoing tensions with President Trump. The evening reflected a shift from traditional levity to a somber celebration of the First Amendment and the critical role of independent media in democracy.

In President Trump's absence, the association concentrated on honoring journalistic excellence and celebrating the robust coverage of the presidency. The event provided a platform to acknowledge the challenges faced by journalists, including skirmishes over access with the Trump administration, as highlighted by a federal judge's injunction against the White House.

Despite the absence of entertainment, the ballroom remained filled with journalists, newsmakers, and celebrities. The occasion also served as an opportunity to recognize notable journalism awards and affirm the vital mission of the press in holding the powerful accountable for their actions.

