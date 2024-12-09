Empowering Voices: Young India Ke Bol Phase Five Launch

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) unveiled the fifth phase of its 'Young India ke Bol' initiative on Monday, aiming to spotlight issues such as unemployment and drug abuse. The campaign, 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi', serves as a platform for youth to vocalize these concerns, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib announced.

Chib emphasized that the campaign is inclusive, welcoming participants from all political backgrounds. The program endeavors to harness youthful energy and offers opportunities for participants who excel in articulating their standpoints to join the organization, thereby amplifying their voices.

With plans to roll out across all states, the campaign will engage with young Indians to select spokespersons who champion the cause, enhancing the broader discourse on these pressing social issues.

