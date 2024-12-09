Left Menu

Empowering Voices: Young India Ke Bol Phase Five Launch

The Indian Youth Congress has launched the fifth phase of its 'Young India ke Bol' campaign, which aims to engage young people and raise awareness about drug abuse and unemployment. The campaign, titled 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi', encourages youth participation nationwide, regardless of political affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:38 IST
Empowering Voices: Young India Ke Bol Phase Five Launch
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) unveiled the fifth phase of its 'Young India ke Bol' initiative on Monday, aiming to spotlight issues such as unemployment and drug abuse. The campaign, 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi', serves as a platform for youth to vocalize these concerns, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib announced.

Chib emphasized that the campaign is inclusive, welcoming participants from all political backgrounds. The program endeavors to harness youthful energy and offers opportunities for participants who excel in articulating their standpoints to join the organization, thereby amplifying their voices.

With plans to roll out across all states, the campaign will engage with young Indians to select spokespersons who champion the cause, enhancing the broader discourse on these pressing social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024