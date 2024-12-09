IFFK 2023: A Cinematic Showcase of Global Festival Hits
The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will feature a 'Festival Favourite' section showcasing 13 celebrated films that captivated critics and audiences globally. The event runs from December 13-20, offering movie enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of acclaimed international films.
This December, cinephiles can rejoice as the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) unveils its much-anticipated 'Festival Favourite' segment.
The festival, set to run from December 13 to 20, will showcase a tantalizing selection of 13 films that have garnered praise on the international film festival circuit.
Attendees will have the rare chance to witness acclaimed works such as 'The Substance' by Coralie Fargeat, winner of the Best Screenplay Award at Cannes, alongside films directed by esteemed filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and Rithi Panh.
