IFFK 2023: A Cinematic Showcase of Global Festival Hits

This December, cinephiles can rejoice as the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) unveils its much-anticipated 'Festival Favourite' segment.

The festival, set to run from December 13 to 20, will showcase a tantalizing selection of 13 films that have garnered praise on the international film festival circuit.

Attendees will have the rare chance to witness acclaimed works such as 'The Substance' by Coralie Fargeat, winner of the Best Screenplay Award at Cannes, alongside films directed by esteemed filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and Rithi Panh.

(With inputs from agencies.)