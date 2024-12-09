Left Menu

IFFK 2023: A Cinematic Showcase of Global Festival Hits

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will feature a 'Festival Favourite' section showcasing 13 celebrated films that captivated critics and audiences globally. The event runs from December 13-20, offering movie enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of acclaimed international films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:14 IST
IFFK 2023: A Cinematic Showcase of Global Festival Hits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This December, cinephiles can rejoice as the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) unveils its much-anticipated 'Festival Favourite' segment.

The festival, set to run from December 13 to 20, will showcase a tantalizing selection of 13 films that have garnered praise on the international film festival circuit.

Attendees will have the rare chance to witness acclaimed works such as 'The Substance' by Coralie Fargeat, winner of the Best Screenplay Award at Cannes, alongside films directed by esteemed filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and Rithi Panh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024