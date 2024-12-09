Sanjay Mishra's Film Shines Light on Public Sanitation

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra recently shared reflections on his latest film, 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge', discussing its compelling subject matter. In an interview with ANI, Mishra emphasized the film's focus on the pervasive issue of public toilet access, recalling personal experiences that made him resonate with the story.

The film, which delves into this pressing social challenge with humor and emotional depth, has been acclaimed for its engaging narrative. It was recently showcased at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, a prestigious event that brought further recognition to the director Nikhil Raj's vision.

Receiving heartfelt feedback from audiences, including praise from his own mother, Mishra noted the film's fresh approach and unique character portrayals. Now available for streaming on the Prasar Bharati OTT platform Waves, 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' also features notable supporting performances by Monal Gajjar, Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta.

