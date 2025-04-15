China has leveled serious accusations against the United States National Security Agency (NSA), claiming it carried out 'advanced' cyberattacks against critical sectors during the Asian Winter Games in February. The northeastern city's police in Harbin named three alleged NSA agents and tied the attacks to the University of California and Virginia Tech.

Xinhua, the state news agency, reported that these NSA agents - Katheryn A. Wilson, Robert J. Snelling, and Stephen W. Johnson – were involved in repeated cyber operations against China's critical information infrastructure, including Huawei. The intricacies of the universities' involvement remain unspecified. While the U.S. Embassy in China offered no comment, China's foreign ministry confirmed the allegations and criticized the U.S. for its cybersecurity practices.

In a period of strained U.S.-China relations, exacerbated by ongoing trade disputes, Xinhua detailed how the NSA allegedly intended to create disruptions and extract sensitive information. The cyberattacks reportedly targeted Heilongjiang's critical industries and played out during the Winter Games. The implicated entities, including the U.S. and associated universities, face mounting scrutiny as diplomatic tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)