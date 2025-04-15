Classroom Clash: Pencil Spat Leads to Sickle Attack in Tamil Nadu

A shocking incident unfolded in Palayamkottai's educational circuit, leaving a class 8 student injured after a classmate resorted to violence, brandishing a sickle over a dispute about a pencil.

The victim and a teacher who intervened suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The child's condition remains stable, according to police officials.

The altercation, rooted in a petty quarrel, has raised alarm among the victim's family and the community about student safety in schools. Legal proceedings are underway, with the accused set to face the child welfare committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)