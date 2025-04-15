Left Menu

Empowering Narmada: Jaishankar Inaugurates Modern Facilities Including Smart Classrooms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated new community facilities in Narmada district, Gujarat, including a gymnastic hall with modern equipment and smart classrooms. He also visited a passport service center in Rajpipla, emphasizing its efficiency. The initiatives aim to improve local educational and recreational infrastructure for children and residents.

Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has taken a significant step in boosting community facilities in Narmada district, Gujarat. During his visit, he inaugurated several modern amenities including a gymnastic hall featuring updated equipment as well as smart classrooms aimed at enhancing student engagement.

Highlighting the importance of accessible services, Jaishankar visited a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Rajpipla town, commending the center for delivering efficient passport services at the grassroots level. The center now handles 30-40 appointments a day, reflecting increased community satisfaction.

Further, the minister expressed confidence that these initiatives, including the advanced gymnastics facility, will help nurture young talent, potentially leading to international success. His tour, under MPLAD funds, reflects a commitment to educational and infrastructural development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

