Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines at Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Celebration in Goa

Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to Mumbai after celebrating her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Goa. She shared heartwarming photos on Instagram. Recently, Kareena won a Filmfare OTT award for 'Jaane Jaan'. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan described his debut Telugu film experience as uniquely challenging yet exhilarating.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with sons (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan made a swift return to Mumbai following a heartfelt celebration of her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Goa. On Monday evening, she was seen at the Mumbai airport accompanied by her sons, Taimur and Jeh, briskly heading towards their vehicle amidst a flurry of paparazzi flashes.

Little Jeh endeavored to match his mother's hurried pace and charmed onlookers with his spirited calls of 'bhaiya bhaiya' upon sighting photographers. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's husband, also made an airport appearance, exuding elegance in a traditional blue kurta.

The weekend affair was a family-centered occasion for Kareena, who took to Instagram to honor Sharmila Tagore's birthday. She shared a trio of delightful pictures, showcasing shared moments with the seasoned actress. In one captured memory, the pair radiates warmth in matching night suits, while another highlights Sharmila's grace, sunglasses atop an endearing roller-coiffed look.

The final image displays a tender moment between Sharmila and her grandson Jeh, sealed with a loving kiss. Kareena captioned the images with an affectionate tribute: 'Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best...'

In the professional realm, Kareena recently achieved acclaim by securing the Best Actress title at the Filmfare OTT awards for her role in 'Jaane Jaan', an adaptation of the novel 'Devotion of Suspect X'. Simultaneously, her filmography this year, which includes 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders', and 'Singham Again', has garnered positive reviews.

Conversely, Saif Ali Khan reflected on his recent foray into Telugu cinema alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'. Recalling the trailer launch, Saif shared his initial apprehension over speaking Telugu onscreen: 'I remember my first shot speaking Telugu, and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. It felt like a new kind of nervousness. Stepping into such different cultural nuances tested my adaptability,' he remarked, highlighting the film's cross-cultural challenges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

