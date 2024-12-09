Squid Game Stars Navigate Real-Life Political Drama Amidst Season 2 Premier

Stars of Netflix's acclaimed series 'Squid Game' voiced their concerns on Monday over South Korea's political turbulence following President Yoon Suk Yeol's shocking martial law order. They expressed confidence in the nation's resilience.

The highly awaited second season premiered in Seoul, with South Korea grappling with the fallout of President Yoon's martial law attempt. Actor Lee Byung-hun, known for his role as the Front Man, shared optimism about overcoming the crisis.

Amid the anticipation, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed plans for a larger cast and more gripping challenges in the new season, echoing the series' global success. The stars look forward to bringing an engaging narrative to the returning audience.

