Nuclear Peace Call: A Survivor's Appeal for Global Disarmament

In a compelling call for peace, Terumi Tanaka, a survivor of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt nuclear threats. The 92-year-old, who represents the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization, Nihon Hidankyo, addressed the issue in Oslo on Monday.

Tanaka highlighted his organization's longstanding message to world leaders: nuclear weapons should never be used. He expressed concern that Putin may not grasp the devastating impact these weapons have, based on the Russian leader's persistent threats amid the Ukraine conflict.

Reflecting on the past, Tanaka recounted his harrowing experiences as a 13-year-old in Nagasaki. Despite his age, he carries an undying sense of responsibility to advocate for nuclear disarmament, a sentiment that resonates globally, as emphasized by Japan's Empress Masako.

