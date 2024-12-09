Left Menu

Nuclear Peace Call: A Survivor's Appeal for Global Disarmament

Terumi Tanaka, a 92-year-old atomic bombing survivor and representative of Nihon Hidankyo, urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease nuclear threats. Speaking in Oslo before receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Tanaka emphasizes the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons, advocating for global disarmament and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:29 IST
Nuclear Peace Call: A Survivor's Appeal for Global Disarmament
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a compelling call for peace, Terumi Tanaka, a survivor of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt nuclear threats. The 92-year-old, who represents the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization, Nihon Hidankyo, addressed the issue in Oslo on Monday.

Tanaka highlighted his organization's longstanding message to world leaders: nuclear weapons should never be used. He expressed concern that Putin may not grasp the devastating impact these weapons have, based on the Russian leader's persistent threats amid the Ukraine conflict.

Reflecting on the past, Tanaka recounted his harrowing experiences as a 13-year-old in Nagasaki. Despite his age, he carries an undying sense of responsibility to advocate for nuclear disarmament, a sentiment that resonates globally, as emphasized by Japan's Empress Masako.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024